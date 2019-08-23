J&K Govt signs MoU with CEC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 23: A MoU was signed between the Government of J&K and Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) for the sharing of digital content courseware developed by CEC.

The entire courseware is based on UGC model curriculum and developed for 87 undergraduate subjects covering Humanities, Sciences, Professional and Management courses.

It would help the Government of J&K in dissemination of quality education content for the universities and colleges spread across J&K.

The students of J&K would be able to self learn and evaluate themselves with the e-content provided by the CEC.

The MoU will also help teachers of J&K to attend training programmes organized by the CEC and would also provide opportunity for the J&K students to participate in exchange programmes.

The MoU was signed by Director CEC, Prof Bhushan Nadda and Deputy Secretary Higher Education J&K, Sanjeev Rana; Principal GCW Srinagar, Prof. Yasmeen Asahi and Principal GCW Jammu, Prof. Hemla Aggarwal at CEC headquarters in Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

The CEC has a vast knowledge repository and quality training content on a vast number of subjects and issues.