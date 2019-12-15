Villagers raise funds to construct foot-bridge

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Dec 15: Ignored by the Administration and the respective former Legislators from Congress, NC and PDP, the people from Mangota area constructed a foot- bridge to save their school going children and elderly people from the flooded Nallah near Thannamandi.

After having no much hope from Administration and no interest shown by the former three MLAs during last over 15 years, about 60-70 families from Mangota area, took self initiative under the supervision of retired Capt. Mohd Shafi and raised funds. They brought three long logs of wood and fixed on the Nallah today.

They have engaged a few local carpenters and some labourers and also joined them to raise this much needed bridge. They completed half of the bridge today and some work has been left for tomorrow. Capt Shafi said it was major demand of the people of this area. The school going children and others used to cross through Nallah which was very risky during floods. But during floods, they used to struck there for hours. Some casualties also took place in this Nallah in the past. But despite request to the District Administration and the respective MLAs, their demand was never addressed.

Now, they raised funds to the tune of over Rs 30,000 and started work. Some more money is being raised and this foot bridge will provide new lease of life to the people of the area. He said people of the area were projecting this demand for the last about two decades.

Another villager said that with no foot bridge over this Nallah, their children were not able to become regular in their studies because for going to school at Thannamandi, they had to cross this Nallah. During rains and monsoon season, the people used to struck on the either side. He said it could be possible with the support and initiative of Capt Shafi.