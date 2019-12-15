Gurpurab on Jan 2, ‘Nagar-Kirtan’ on Dec 30: DGPC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 15: District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Jammu has declared that Parkash Utsav (Gurpurab) of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, is being celebrated on January 2, 2020 across the region.

While addressing a press conference here today, S. Jagjit Singh, president, District Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Jammu, alongwith other members of the Committee, said that Guruji’s Parkash Purab will be celebrated with gaiety and traditional fervour on January 2, with participation of all sections of society in general and Sikhs in particular under the supervision of Mahant Manjit Singh Ji of Shiromani Dera Nangali Sahib, Poonch.

S Harjinder Singh Raina, senior member and former Secretary of DGPC, Jammu added that grand `Nagar Kirtan’ prior to the Parkash Utsav will be organized on December 30, 2019 on the traditional route starting from Gurdwara Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Chand Nagar, Jammu. The Nagar Kirtan will start at 10.30 a.m. and shall follow the traditional route towards main Tawi Bridge, Bikram Chowk, Asia Hotel crossing, Green Belt Park, Gandhi Nagar hospital route, Gole Market and shall culminate at Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Nanak Nagar, Jammu via Shivaji Chowk at 4.00 p.m.

While giving further details, Raina said that throughout the Nagar Kirtan, the participation of various school children, musical band, Parcharaks and religious preachers, throwing light on the life and sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh Ji towards the humanity shall be the major attraction. He also announced that the Nagar Kirtan as well as the Parkash Utsav of Guru Govind Singh Ji shall be organized under the guidance of his Mahant Manjit Singh Ji of Nangali Sahib, Poonch.

Kuldip Singh, vice president declared that special invitation to participate in the Parkash Utsav shall be extended among others dignitaries to Lieutenant Governor, GC Murmu and Farooq Khan, Advisor to Governor. He appealed to all Shaba societies to participate in all the functions.

S Darbinder Singh, treasurer, Fateh Singh-secretary, members Raja Singh, Ramneek Singh and Mohinder Singh also accompanied.