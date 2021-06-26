Village heads, teacher among 8 booked for violating COVID SOPs in J&K’s Bhaderwah

JAMMU: At least eight persons including village heads and a government teacher have been booked on Saturday for violating COVID SOPs by staging a protest to demand road connectivity to their respective villages in Bhaderwah tehsil of Doda District in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that the protest was staged on Friday during an official visit of Mr Farooq Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor.

“The agitating persons including four Sarpanches and a government teacher have been booked on Saturday under Epidemic Disease Act 1997 for violating Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the district,” said police.

They said the locals of various panchayats of Bhaderwah had assembled on Bhaderwah-Pul Doda road and blocked the road, demanding road connectivity to their panchayats.

Mr Khan was on way to Bhaderwah on an official visit to address public issues when the protestors blocked the road and agitated. (AGENCY)