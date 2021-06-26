Addiction neither cool nor style statement, says PM Modi on International Day against Drug Abuse

NEW DELHI : Addiction to drugs is neither cool nor a style statement, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday.

PM Modi also said drugs only bring with them darkness, destruction and devastation, and lauded the efforts of people working at the grassroots to eliminate the menace of drugs.

“Today, on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, I laud all those working at the grassroots to eliminate the menace of drugs from our society. Every such effort to #SaveLives is vital. After all, drugs bring with it darkness, destruction and devastation,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“Let us reiterate our commitment to #ShareFactsOnDrugs and realise our vision of a Drugs Free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement. Sharing an old #MannKiBaat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace,” he added.

The Prime Minister further shared a short clip of an earlier episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ on the same topic, where he had said, “Drugs are 3D of bad things – darkness, destruction and devastation. Intoxicants take you on a dark path, puts you on the verge of destruction.”

On the occasion, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government reiterates its commitment towards the zero-tolerance policy against all kind of narcotics and applauded the efforts of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) personnel towards eliminating the drug menace in India.

“On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, PM @narendramodi govt reiterates its commitment towards the zero-tolerance policy against all kind of narcotics. I applaud the efforts of our @narcoticsbureau personnel towards eliminating the drug menace in India,” Shah tweeted.

The United Nations observe June 26 as World Drug Day to synergise global efforts to counter the ill impacts of the drug trade and drug abuse.(AGENCY)