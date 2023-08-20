Vikramaditya advocates reverence & preservation of ancient temples

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Vikramaditya Singh, Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust, underscored the critical significance of maintaining and preserving ancient temples across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Recognizing their role as custodians of the region’s cultural legacy, he emphasized the significance of these sites in carrying forward the rich heritage of the land for generations to come.

The Trustee was speaking after paying obeisance at the revered Shiv Nabh Ji Temple and Kalibir Ji Malh Mata Temple situated within the historic Mubarak Mandi complex. He offered prayers and sought blessings for the well-being of the Union Territory and its people

The Trustee emphasized the importance of maintaining the temples under the aegis of the J&K Dharmarth Trust with utmost care and devotion. He directed Pujaris to perform daily rituals and upkeep of the temples with sincerity and religious devotion.

Vikramaditya Singh said, “Our temples are not just structures, but living embodiments of our heritage and faith. It is our collective responsibility to protect and nurture them for future generations.”

He asserted that the Dharmarth Trust is playing a pivotal role for the preservation and propagation of J&K’s spiritual heritage.