Fate of Billawar villagers has not changed in last 70 years

People still dependent on traditional Palki system

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 20: The fate of the people in remote villages of Billawar tehsil has not changed even after 70 years of independence. The tall claims of Government to accord priority in remote and backward areas in development has made no difference to the thick population of over 5000 people in twin villages of Dehotta and Marhoon in block Lohai Malhar of Billawar tehsil of Kathua district who are still dependent on traditional way of Palki to shift the patients to hospital during emergency due to lack road connectivity.

A thick population of Dehotta and Marhoon in block Billawar of Kathua are seeing no hopes that their worries will ever end. The Marhoon is just 30 km from Billawar and there is no road connectivity to link it with Billawar. More than 5000 population is residing in far-flung and backward area of Marhoon and Dehotta. These villages have no road connectivity and people are adopting the traditional foot path and slippery route in hilly terrain on the risk of their lives. Numbers of students, employees, teachers, villagers including women and others move on foot to reach in the villages. The local people Kishore Kumar said that the people suffer a lot when they shift a pregnant lady or patient to Billawar on Palki on the risk of life. Today a serious patient Vidya Devi, 62, wife of Bhagat Ram of Dehota suffered a serious pain and there was no doctor in PHC Dehota. It was big challenge before the villagers to shift the patient to 30 km Billawar hospital to save her life. A dozen of youth of village shifted the woman on slippery footpath in hilly terrain on a traditional Palki to save the precious life with hard efforts.

The villagers are still living in age of pre independence as these villages have no road connectivity. Even the tractor road was not constructed so far by Rural Development Department to link the area with outer world.

The BDC Baggan, Nisha Thakur criticized the Government for ignoring the thick population which is deprived of basic facilities of road, health care and proper education infrastructure.

She said that the Government has focus on urban areas to develop them on priority basis. But hilly areas and far-flung village are totally ignored. The proposal and projects are already submitted to concerning Department. But it didn’t get fruitful results so far.