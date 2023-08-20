Waste treatment plant remains non-starter in Ganderbal, locals aghast

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR Aug 20: The Hatbara waste treatment plant in Ganderbal district, intended for scientifically processing waste, continues to remain inoperative, triggering alarm within the local community due to foul odour emanating from untreated waste impacting approximately 50 neighboring villages

The facility was one of the nine waste treatment plants inaugurated by LG Manoj Sinha on May 12th this year as part of India’s flagship scheme, Swachh Bharat Mission, aimed at introducing scientific waste treatment facilities in the Valley. However, the locals alleged that the facility was operational only during the inauguration and has remained closed ever since.

Local residents have expressed their disappointment at the lack of progress in utilising the waste processing unit. They said that despite the installation of all necessary machinery, the facility has not been operational, with many of the machines succumbing to rust.

They lamented that this non-operational waste treatment plant has not only raised environmental concerns but has also adversely affected the residents’ health.

“The treatment plant has not been operational even for a single day. We urge the government to either initiate its operation or shut it down. They have occupied 40 kanals of land, affecting nearly 400 kanals in total. The unit was operational for just a few hours during the inauguration,” Muzaffar Ahmad, a local, said.

Sarpanch Ata Mohammad from Hatbara said that the area has become a nuisance for the people, as unattended garbage has attracted stray dogs, posing a serious threat to those visiting their fields.

The residents allege that the facility was constructed without consulting the people or their representatives, despite the project directly impacting the residents of nearly 50 villages.

“This land belongs to the panchayat and falls under four halqas, each with its own panchayat. Not a single sarpanch has granted an NOC for this project. They initiated it without any NOC. We are against it, and if it is not closed soon, we will prevent municipal vehicles from operating in the town,” Aijaz Ahmad, Sarpanch of Haran Village, said.

The Director of Urban Local Bodies, Mathoora Masoom, however, said that the facility was operational.