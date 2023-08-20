Mayor honours martyrs’ families under Meri Maati Mera Desh prog

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) today organized a special function titled “Meri Maati Mera Desh” at Ward No 20 to felicitate the families of the martyred soldiers. The event aimed to recognize and pay tribute to the sacrifices made by these brave heroes for the nation.

Mayor Rajinder Sharma graced the occasion as the chief guest, while corporator, Rahul Kumar was also present. The event witnessed the presence of various esteemed dignitaries including Ward 20 president, Satbir Singh, Mahila Morcha, spokesperson, Ritika Trehan, Vijay Verma, JMC staff, Assistant Commissioner of Revenue (ACR), Health Officer, and sanitary staff.

During his address, Mayor Rajinder Sharma paid glowing tributes to martyred soldiers and their families for their immense sacrifice and dedication towards the nation. He emphasized the role of such events in showing solidarity with the families and instilling a sense of pride and patriotism among the citizens of Jammu.

Corporator, Rahul Kumar, in his address, stated that it is essential to honour and support to the families of the martyred soldiers. He reiterated the importance of recognizing their sacrifice and providing them with the necessary support and assistance. He emphasized the need for unity and standing together as a community to honour and remember the sacrifices made by these brave soldiers.

The JMC assured the families of its commitment to ensuring their well-being and acknowledged the immense contribution of their loved ones in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.