Cong pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

*PYC holds blood donation camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Aug 20: To pay floral tribute to former Prime Minister, (Bharat Ratna), Late Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee organized an impressive function at PCC office Shaheedi Chowk Jammu today. Besides several other functions in this connection were also held across the State at different district and constituency levels.

A blood donation camp was also organized by Pradesh Youth Congress on the occasion. Around 30 Youth Congressmen donated blood in the camp, at party office Jammu.

To mark the occasion PCC also launched plantation drive. Saplings of various types of plants were distributed to the party workers and others and they were asked to start plantation drive in their respective areas and involve themselves in this noble cause.

Raman Bhalla, working president JKPCC presided over the function which was attended by senior leaders of PCC, DCC, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, Seva Dal etc.

Paying rich tribute to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Bhalla described him as an architect of 21st Century who brought about digital India & IT resolution in the Country. Bhalla said that Rajiv Gandhi was a great Statesman and a visionary leader and remembered his contributions for the country who sacrificed his life like his mother Indra Gandhi for the sake of Nation.

He lashed at the political vendetta of the BJP and Modi Govt. against the Congress party and its leadership by misleading the people by twisting facts and history but asserted that Congress party is still strong enough to counter the propaganda and would stage a comeback in future. He said Rajiv Gandhi lowered voting age for the youth to 18 yrs, brought Panchayat Raj System and reservation to Women, SC, ST and OBCs.

Former Minister Yogesh Sawhney while paying tribute to Rajiv Gandhi remembered his contribution in IT and Panchayati Raj in the country. He described Rajiv Gandhi as a great visionary leader who was devoted to the cause of upliftment of poor and weaker section and strengthened the secular values in the country. He prepared the youth of this country for the challenges of 21st century.

Prominent leaders who paid tributes include Kanta Bhan, Manmohan Singh, Vinod Sharma, Balbir Singh, Gurbachan Kumari Rana, Ved Mahajan, Kuldeep Raj Verma, Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, Narinder Gupta, Narinder Sharma, Sanjeev Panda, Vijay Sharma, Gurdarshan Singh, Satish Sharma, Suresh Dogra, Babal Gupta, Rajvir Singh, Dwarka Choudhary, Kamal Singh, Vijay Shastri, Hoshiyar Singh, Prem Singh, Vijay Malhotra and others.

Earlier interacting with the media personnel Raman Bhalla said that BJP has double standard on the issue of Sarore Toll Plaza. He said it was BJP Govt who installed Toll Plaza at Sarore and has proposed to install more Toll Plazas at various places in Jammu region. Now, local BJP leaders are demanding suspension of Sarore Toll Plaza decision for some time. He questioned why suspension, why not it should be lifted permanently?.

He said that people of Jammu are already facing great hardships on various fronts since 2019, when its special status was snatched and full-fledged state was downgraded and divided into two Union Territories.

Another function was held by DCC Jammu Rural under the leadership of DCC chief Hari Singh Chib in Jammu north which was chaired by former minister Mula Ram. Former minister Yogesh Sawhney and several senior DCC and BCC functionaries were also present.

Similar function was held at party office Srinagar under the leadership of former PCC chief Peerzada Mohd Sayeed. The party leaders including G A Mir, Tariq Hameed Karra, G N Monga, Shameema Raina and others present on the occasion paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi.