Vice Chairperson kick starts construction of road

Excelsior Correspondent

Bhadarwah, Aug 24: To fulfil the demand of public highlighted during Back to Village (B2V), District Development Council (DDC) Doda Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Bhagat kick started construction of much awaited Shaiya to Cherota road.

After a prolonged wait, the residents of Shaiya and Cherota villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Additional District Bhadarwah finally heaved a sigh of relief as Rural Development Department (RDD) finally started the earth cutting work to construct 1.5 kilometer road to Cherota.

Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Bhagat said that it was a long pending demand of public to construct a road to connect these villages. People have highlighted the demand during Back to Village programme as well.

Sangeeta said, “As promised by Centre Government to provide road connectivity to all areas, the construction of 1.5 Km Shaiya-Cherota road has been started in presence of Sarpanchs, Panchs, senior citizens and local public by RDD”.

To connect people of these villages, the road is being constructed from its take up point from Seri-Chatra road at Shaiya under B2V.

Sarpanch Karri-Chatra Kuldeep Manhas, Anoop Kotwal, Chuni Lal Charak Naib Sarpanch Chatra and other prominent citizens were also present on the occasion.