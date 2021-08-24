BJP stands exposed for pursuing personal agenda: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: Senior Congress leader and former minister Raman Bhalla today said that shrinking of job avenues has pushed Jammu and Kashmir youth to the wall, as they see their future bleak under BJP dispensation.

“The tall claims of Government with regard to empowerment of youth are falling flat, as they were getting further alienated by nepotism and political considerations guiding the recruitment”, Bhalla said.

While attending an impressive programme by youth of Gandhi Nagar constituency to highlight their issues and grievances, Bhalla accused BJP Government of failing in bringing a job policy and said the initiatives taken during the previous Government led by Congress have been negated. He said unemployment continues to be a biggest challenge for industrially underdeveloped Jammu and Kashmir but the insensitive dispensation is yet to appreciate this phenomenon.

Exhorting Youth Congress workers to generate awareness about anti-youth and anti-people policies of the Government, Bhalla said that instead of focusing on governance and development, Govt was indulging in antagonizing different segments of society, especially the youth to divert the attention from real issues. He said BJP has miserably failed in fulfilling promises made to the people before and after the elections. “They appear to be busy in futile issues as a result of which the governance has taken rear seat”, he added.

Bhalla said that no sooner the Jammu BJP got exposed for pursuing personal agenda rather than doing public good, the people realized their mistake of reposing their trust by giving a huge mandate in 2014. “Now that they are back to the pavilion, the people of this region reserve a right to ask their so-called representatives to showcase their record card of over seven years,” he said.

Bhalla said BJP left every segment of Jammu society to fend for themselves, as there was no presence of government anywhere in J&K. He said BJP’s administrative and developmental inertia, delays in releasing timely wages to different categories of workers besides failure to provide financial assistance to categorized segments.