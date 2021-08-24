Bhardwaj asks Health Deptt officers to deliver services with least waiting period

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 24:The Addl Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj today took stock of the working and performance of the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir here.

The meeting was attended by Director Health Services, Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather; DG Planning, H&ME; Satveer Kour; Joint Director Headquarter, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors and other officers of the department.

Bhardwaj urged the officers to work for reducing the waiting time of all the tests and other services offered by the department especially the RT-PCR tests and ambulance services.

He enquired from each officer about their role and responsibility and their mode of work. He asked them to identify the problems faced by each of them so that these are resolved forthwith.

He enjoined upon them that their work is of utmost significance and cannot be taken casually for a moment. He offered the officers his support and assistance in all their endeavours taken towards strengthening the systems of the department.

On the occasion the Director made an introductory power point presentation regarding the working, performance and achievements made by the department.

Giving details about the covid care facilities it was said that 10 dedicated covid hospitals, 8 dedicated covid health centres and 2106 covid care centres having nearly 1285, 720 and 8424 beds respectively. These covid hospitals house around 118 ICU beds, as the meeting was informed.

It was further made out that at the beginning of the epidemic the installed capacity of oxygen was 900 LPM which has till been increased to 21450 LPM by the current dispensation. Besides it was revealed that more than 56 lakh covid tests were performed including about 1343005 RT-PCR tests.

About the Covid vaccination, it was said that 38.92 lakh doses were administered till date. The department is currently taking all the measures and readying itself for the expected 3rd wave of this disease, as was made out in the meeting.