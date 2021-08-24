Amendments in recently launched JK Film Policy demanded

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: Various working professional and communities related to the field of art, culture and cinema in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has demanded amendments in the recently launched JK Film Policy by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha.

A panel discussion on JK Film Policy 2021 was organized by popular and eminent artists, technicians, film professionals of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory here. Mohit Mattoo, Tanvir Dar, Atul Vinod Duggal,Bharat Arora and Shiv Kumar were the speakers in the panel discussion.

The panel body included eminent professionals from various departments of filmmaking. The panel concluded “we are collectively in support of the Government initiative but at the same time we demand amendments in JK Film Policy. The speakers said that the policy should assure maximum benefits to the people involved in art, culture and cinema in union territory, film producers working in Bollywood are not the one who actually require subsidy and grants but for sure local bodies and local professionals requires it the most.

Later, while interacting with media persons, the speakers said from past ten years there is no source of income for people connected to the field of art, culture and cinema, hence forth they are forced to do odd jobs just for their survival, this film policy should assure the survival of those who passionately work and want to earn their livelihood through art, culture and cinema.

“The Government should also provide guarantee and security to people who wanted to invest in equipment’s for the film shoot. We also urge to facilitate exhibition policy for our regional cinema”, they said.

They requested Government body especially JKFDC to make us and other professionals inclusive in policy amendments for whom cinema is a serious business concluded by the panel.

Mohit Mattoo, Tanvir Dar, Atul Vinod Duggal, Bharat Arora and Shiv Kumar has appealed to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, JKFDC and other dignitaries to kindly make them part of the change as they all welcome the policy with folded hands.