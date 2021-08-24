Director FCS&CA inspects food stores at Ukhral, Banihal

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Aug 24: Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Jammu Dr. Naseem Javaid Choudhary today inspected stock of food grains available in Food Stores at Ukhral and Banihal in the district Ramban.

He was accompanied by Deputy Director FCS&CA Dr. Javaid Ahmed, Assistant Director Ramban, Dr. Nasir Ahmed Butt and TSO Ramsoo / Banihal, Gian Khajuria.

While inspecting the stocks, the Director expressed satisfaction over the quality of food grains supplied by the department and laid emphasis on proper maintenance of records and early lifting and distribution of food grains to the beneficiaries. He also issued on the spot directions for submission of detailed project reports for repair and renovation of food stores at Ukhral and Banihal along with geo-tagged photos.

The Director also visited the office of Tehsil Supply Officer, Banihal and directed the TSO to install a complaint box outside the office premises. He also directed TSO, Banihal and Ramsoo to ensure timely distribution of food grains, verification of ration cards besides submitting the list of beneficiaries, panchayat wise number of ration cards taking K oil.

He passed strict directions to redress grievances of the public proactively. He laid top most priority on the aadhar seeding with ration cards at beneficiary level under Non-NFSA and set August 30, 2021 deadline for 100% aadhar seeding.

The Director also met District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Ramban, Dr Shamshad Shan and requested her to aware people about seeding of Aadhar with ration cards of left out beneficiaries and also assured her that all Tehsil Supply Officers of the district would hold Aadhar seeding camps in different Panchayats.

Later, the Director also discussed various issues with the Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam besides requesting him for early completion of e-tendering process for door step delivery of food grains in the district Ramban.