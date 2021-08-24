KCCI interacts with PSC for development of weavers, artisans

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 24: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) led by its president Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad and Farooq Amin interacted with Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) and discussed various issues regarding development of handloom, handicrafts and welfare measures for the weavers and artisans as well as on ‘augmenting infrastructure facilities to boast exports at SKICC, here today.

During the interaction with the PSC, they said that the exporters were facing lot of challenges and difficulties to export their products from the Kashmir region. “As we are at the fag end of India without logistic support as still we have no dry port with the result exports goods are reaching Delhi with higher fare rates, resulting losing the competition at international level,” they said.

“J&K UT and Central Government must come up with the attractive schemes so that our entrepreneurs/ new educated/ unemployed youth will attract towards this export industry,” they narrated.

They also narrated that all handmade items should be exempted from taxes like GST, GST must be waved off on Pashmina shawls, carpets, papier mache, crewel, chain stitch, wood carving and freight subsides should be given to exporters as they can’t compete with others who are close to ports besides the Union Territory Government must come with special schemes for exporters based on their performance/ turnover basis, Govt should declare special scheme in which 10 percent incentives be given to the exporters yearly on their performance, silk carpets which contain more than 60 percent silk should be given 7 percent incentives in RODTEP scheme to encourage silk carpets in Kashmir and warehouse facilities at International Airport, they discussed with PSC.

They urged that the Government should promote Carpet village in Sumbal Sonwari, 200 kanals land should be provided to manufacturers/ exporters in an organised way and all stakeholders should be asked to apply online and submit their relevant DPR.

They also stressed on Expo Marts of handicrafts products and carpets for exhibition their products to international buyers and many others.