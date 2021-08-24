DDC Chairman kick-starts blacktopping work of road

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Aug 24: The Union Government and J&K UT administration is committed to develop all the underdeveloped hamlets, irrespective of caste, colour and creed to ensure all social and economic upliftment of the people.

It was stated by Chairman District Development Council Doda, Dhananter Singh Kotwal while kick-starting black-topping work of Manthala -Melani- Bhaderwah link road in the presence of Sarpanchs, Ward members and engineers of PMGSY.

While speaking on the occasion, Kotwal said that it was a long pending demand of the local residents of the area. He said that the Sarpanch and Panchs have played a key role in highlighting the genuine issues of the people following which the matter was taken up with the PMGSY authorities by him and the work has finally been started today. He extended gratitude to the concerned authorities.