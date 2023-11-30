Vibodh Gupta chairs review meeting of ‘Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: Vibodh Gupta, BJP J&K general secretary and former MLC, chaired a review meeting of ‘Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan’ for districts of Kathua, Nowshera-Sunderbani and Reasi at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

Prabhari district Kathua and Prabhari BJP Youth Wing, Munish Sharma, Prabhari Nowshera Sunderbani, Sanjay Kumar Baru, Prabhari district Reasi, Arvind Gupta, BJP Prabhari, ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ Naresh Singh and others participated in the meeting.

Vibodh Gupta, who is also the State Incharge for ‘Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan’, while addressing the meeting, said that the Abhiyaan, till now, has witnessed massive participation of the common people. “The people have approved the programmes and policies of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Government. During the past nine and half years and with the historic decision of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, the people have seen return of peace and progress, as well as the rise of morale of the youth and all the sections in Jammu & Kashmir”, he said.

Vibodh Gupta further said that the Narendra Modi Government has taken care of all the regions and sections of the society while formulating various welfare schemes. These welfare schemes benefitted every citizen in the country. He said that through these ‘Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan’ programmes, the young BJP leaders have meticulously planned and executed the deliverance of the required information of the schemes and the policies of the Modi Government to the masses.

District Prabharis briefed that the common masses are actively participating in these Abhiyaan programmes. They stressed that the masses are appreciating the policies of the Modi Government and have decided to vote enmass to ensure Modi in his third term as the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, ‘Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan’ programmes were conducted at various places.

In district Samba, the booth Samvad Abhiyaan was held at Mandal, Rajpura-Bainglar, Vidhan Sabha: Ramgarh, Booth Number

In district Rajouri, Vidhan Sabha, Budhal, Mandal, Peeri, Panchayat, Panjnara and in Vidhansabha, Thannamandi, Mandal, Manjakote, Panchayat, Jamola.

In district Kathua, Mandal, Hiranagar, Vidhan Sabha, Hiranagar. Besides, various programmes were conducted in various other parts of Jammu region.