Union Joint Secy visits Bandipora, reviews progress of Jal Shakti Abhiyaan

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Nov 30: Union Joint Secretary and Additional Financial Advisor, Ministry of Defence, Amitabh Ranjan Sinha who is Central Nodal officer for District Bandipora today visited Bandipora district and chaired a meeting to review the progress of Jal Shakti Abhiyaan and also took stock of various ongoing works in the district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed; ADDC Bandipora, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak; JD Planning and other concerned officers from PHE, Forest, RDD and other concerned departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Joint Secretary said that this visit was aimed to review the progress of Jal Shakti Abhiyaan which is launched to ensure water sustainability in effective and coordinated manner. He said lot of efforts are utilized to implement Jal Shakti Abhiyaan successfully.

The Joint Secretary added that the District administration is working very hard to implement the scheme on the ground level. He also appreciated the efforts of the District Administration for achieving 82 percent of the target for Amrit Sarovar works.

Meanwhile, Union Joint Secretary also reviewed the status of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the district.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora informed the chair that the Yatra continues across the district with much enthusiasm and fervor amid huge public participation.

The Deputy Commissioner also informed the Joint Secretary about various activities carried out under Jal Shakti Abhiyaan. He apprised the Joint Secretary that out of total 47358 rural households in Bandipora, 37890 house holds has been provided tap connections, and the rest shall also be connected through JJM soon.

Dr. Owais said that, under JJM 222, works stand sanctioned, out of which work has already commenced on 212 works, while as 32 works have already been completed so far. He said that work on rest of the schemes is at full pace, and most of them are near completion.

Deputy Commissioner also highlighted the activities carried out in district by various departments under Jal Shakti Abhiyaan.

Earlier, Amitabh Ranjan Sinha also took an extensive field tour of Bandipora district to inspect various ongoing and completed works.

During the field tour, he visited various sites, including JJM works at Shivat and Wular Conservation works at Wular Vintage Park Bandipora.