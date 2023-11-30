No monitoring for private diagnostic centers in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 30: The private diagnostic centers in Anantnag district are operating without proper monitoring from the administration, leaving patients to contend with varying rates and inadequate facilities at these centers.

Numerous patients informed Excelsior that several of these diagnostic centers are in collusion with doctors from government hospitals. The officials exploit patients by redirecting them to private diagnostic centers owned by hospital employees or their relatives.

“Patients are unnecessarily referred to diagnostic centers owned by some doctors. I got operated on a month back at the Government hospital, and all the expenses were covered under the golden card, but a doctor asked me to undergo a USG at a particular private diagnostic centre,” a patient said.

He said doctors earn a significant portion of their income from referrals, and this unethical practice has persisted for several years. “There are no proper facilities in these centres, and they also lack trained professionals,” another patient said.

Zahoor Ahmad, the general secretary of private diagnostic centers, acknowledged the lack of monitoring but attributed it to the administration’s failure to provide registration licenses. He mentioned the government’s negligence since the formation of the UT, responsible for the mess.

“The diagnostic centres have to renew or apply for provisional certificates annually without any requirement. They simply had to deposit a fee and get a renewal, and anyone can do it,” he said.

Ahmad explained that the Government has set criteria for permanent registration but is not providing them, and even diagnostic centres within hospitals lack a permanent license.

Ahmed said that he had been pursuing this matter with the administration for the past five years but faced disappointment.

Chief Medical Officer Anantnag, Mohammad Yousuf Zagoo, told Excelsior that they routinely inspect diagnostic centres and have not found any violations so far. “We will take action if anyone is found guilty of malpractice,” he said.