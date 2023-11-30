Dynastic parties spreading hatred, can’t digest development: Baru

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: Family based parties like NC, PDP, Congress can’t digest the politics of development as they are run only on the principles of hatred and self profiteering, said J&K BJP senior leader and former JMC councillor, Sanjay Baru while he toured the Ward No. 41 area of Jammu West Assembly Constituency and interacted with the different groups of local residents.

While interacting with the people, Baru said that the whole of the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed unprecedented development under the Government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Attacking the Opposition parties like National Conference (NC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Indian National Congress, Sanjay Baru said that their establishments were based on the principles of hatred and anti-national sentiments. These parties came into existence with the particular purpose of profiteering and hatred for the other communities and stressed that people are now very well aware of the hypocrisy of their pseudo-leaders.

Highlighting the major development works in the Jammu region, he said that the Jammu city has been developed on the line of most marvelous architectural and engineering updates. He said that whereas enormous funds were allocated under the Smart City Project, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has done excellent work through these five years.

Baru stressed that thousands of streetlights were allocated to each ward,. The door-to-door garbage collection has given a hygienic and aesthetic look to the whole of the city, getting rid of many garbage points and thus communicable diseases. The work on the Tawi River Front will add charm to the city while the lanes and drains in the city were repaired like never before. Major electricity reforms were ensured adding more transformers and other required infrastructure.

The roads were widened and new flyovers and raised roads being constructed. Laying importance on diversion of major traffic through circular roads costing more than 2000 crore rupees, he said that uncountable public welfare works are being pursued in the city of temples.