Lead war against heroin menace from front: Benam Tosh to officers

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Nov 30 : Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Benam Tosh has directed the supervisory officers to lead from the front in war against deadly heroin menace.

These directives were issued by the district Police chief while chairing a crime review meeting – cum- Investigating Officers (IOs) workshop at District Police Headquarters here this afternoon.

Additional SP Samba Surinder Choudhary, DySP Headquarters Samba, Bhishm Dubey, SDPO Vijaypur, Rohit Kumar, SDPO Bari Brahmana, Rahul Nagar, DySP DAR, Samba Surinder Mohan and all SHOs, all in charges PPs, in charge Women Cell Samba, all I/Cs Women Help Desks, all MHCs and MCs all IOs attended the crime review meeting- cum- IOs workshop.

Benam Tosh asked the supervisory officers at gazetted level of and above the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySP) to personally lead anti-heroin searches, nakas, patrols and personally take part in legal battles at courts of law against heroin smugglers, suppliers and peddlers in Samba district so as to clear the district of the deadly menace at the earliest possible. He further directed the supervisory officers to ensure that notorious heroin suppliers, who are not shunning illicit narco trafficking despite legal action and are also involved in attacks on police, be recommended to be detained under PITNDPSA / PSA and their history sheets and personal files are opened.

SSP Samba assured that officials having outstanding performance on anti-heroin front would be honoured with handsome cash rewards and commendation certificates.