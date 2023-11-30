159 Art Studios to be established in 159 PM SHRI Schools: Alok Kumar

UT level Kala Utsav concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: Principal Secretary School Education Department, Alok Kumar today announced that Art Studios will be established in 159 PM SHRI Schools across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said this while speaking at the valedictory function of two- day UT level Kala Utsav 2023, which concluded today in the auditorium of Teacher Bhawan, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

“There is need to recognise the importance of aesthetics and artistic experiences for our students which play a major role in creating awareness of the rich cultural heritage and the vibrant diversity of our UT and the country,” said Alok Kumar while emphasizing the need of organising such programmes on regular basis at school level.

He said that the aim of Education is not only to preserve and transmit our diverse cultural integrities to coming generation but its transformation is far more significant.

Addressing the gathering, Project Director Samagra Shiksha Deep Raj intimated that around 4100 students from 1917 schools of various areas participated in Kala-Utsav competitions across the UT and out of which 40 students were selected at UT level and among them, 20 have been selected for national level.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, Director School Education Jammu and Tassaduq Hussain, Director School Education Kashmir, also spoke on the occasion.

Director Finance SED, Iftikhar Hussain; Manisha Sareen, Secretary JK BOSE; Anubehl Special, Secretary; Parshotam Kumar, JDP; Subha Mehta, JD SED; Bilal Rashid, Deputy Director Planning; Jagdeep Padha, CEO Jammu; Mamta Sharma, Deputy Director(P); Vikas Bhgati, Personnel Officer and others also attended the cultural event showcasing the extra ordinary talent of students of various schools functioning across the UT.

At the end of the programme, awards were distributed among runners up and winning students under various categories. Aaradhya Sharma of DPS Udhampur, Sahil Mehra of BHSS Udhampur, AmaanUllah of G D Goenka, Daneesha Devi of GHSS Basantgarh, Abeer of DPS Athwajan, Rubby of GGHS Kathua, Ali Shabir of DPS Athwajan, Anshika Sharma of APS Janglot, Pragati Mishra of APS Kathua, Janveer Aryan of HSS Boys Kishtwar, Sohil Javid of GBHS Poonch, Anshika Sardalia of Brahmrishi Bawra Udhampur, Hyya of Mallinson School, Moh Imran of GBHS Poonch, SimranVerma of GHSS Akhnoor, Nutan Syal of Himalayan Education Mission, HSS Rajouri, GMHSS Billawar, Narinder of GHS Khairi, Syed Qabbad of BHSS Zadibal and Falak Naaz of GHSS Magamgot secured first position in 20 categories.