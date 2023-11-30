Academic odyssey concludes with visit to Sewagram

J&K College on Wheels

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: The transformative journey of the Jammu and Kashmir College on Wheels with female students from various universities and affiliated colleges of the Union Territory concluded today amid a profound visit to Sewagram at Paunar in Wardha (Maharashtra)-the final destination of the initiative of Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K and Chancellor, University of Jammu.

Officials at Sewagram Ashram provided the students an insight into its history, enhancing their understanding of this significant institution. The contingent delved into Gandhiji’s philosophy of non-violence, simplicity, and communal harmony during their visit to Sewagram. The visit provided the students with a deeper understanding of the Father of the Nation’s vision, ideals, and principles.

The students also visited New Talim premises adjacent to Sewagram Ashram where the officials provided them a deeper understanding of educational practices inspired by Mahatma Gandhi. As the contingent returns to J&K, they carry not only memories of a meaningful journey but also a profound understanding of the principles espoused by Mahatma Gandhi.

In his message, Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, expressed hope that the students had an enriching experience during their journey, which will go a long way in enriching their knowledge and wisdom.

Later in the day, the students participated in the second phase of preliminary Charkha competition. The final competition among the two best students of all institutions shall be held on December 1, 2023.

The College on Wheels, a special train exclusively earmarked for the two-week trip of girl students from J&K to premiere institutions and places of the country, was flagged off from Mata Vaishno Devi University Railway Station Katra on November 19.

The contingent comprises 780 students along with their mentors and the administrative staff from the University of Jammu, University of Kashmir, Cluster University of Jammu, Cluster University of Kashmir, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri, Islamic University of Science and Technology Kashmir, affiliated colleges of JU and KU and Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC), New Delhi.