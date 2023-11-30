CJM grants bail to accused in SI paper leak scam

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 30: The Chief Judicial Magistrate Jammu has granted interim bail to 6 accused involved in criminal conspiracy of Sub-Inspector question paper leak scam with certain conditions.

The CJM has granted interim bail to accused Jagdish Lal, Asheesh Yadav, Amit Kumar Sharma, Suresh Kumar Sharma, Surender Singh and Jai Surya with certain conditions after hearing their counsels Asheesh Singh Kotwal and Pankaj Basotra.

The CBI has filed its objections to their bail applications and submitted that the applications filed by the accused persons are without any merit and same deserves to be dismissed being devoid of any merit and baseless. The accused persons have played a key role in the criminal conspiracy to leak the question paper and have collected huge amount of cash in lieu of sale of leaked JKPSI written exam question paper.

Vide letter dated 08.07.2023, Dr No.GAD-VIGCOMPI285/2022-04-GAD Mohammad Usman Khan, Deputy Secretary GAD Government of J&K has conveyed the decision of the Government of J&K for investigation by CBI into allegations of irregularities in written examination of Sub Inspectors posts in the J&K Police conducted by J&K Service Selection Board on the basis of report of Inquiry Committee constituted by the Government of J&K.

The court after hearing the parties counsel at threadbare and keeping in view the long detention and changed circumstances viewed that the case for interim bail has been made out by the applicants/accused persons.

“Accordingly, applicants/ accused persons are admitted to interim bail till next date of hearing only and subject to furnishing of bonds of two solvent local sureties each to the tune of Rs.100,000 before the court and personal bonds of like amount before Jail authorities”, the court said.

Court further directed that the accused persons shall furnish cash security of an amount of Rs.100000 in the shape of Cash or FDR which shall deposit the same with the Nazir of the court and surrender their passports in the Court if they are in possession of the same and in case they does not possess any passport, then an affidavit to that effect shall be filed by them.

“Accused persons shall keep their mobile phones and location app operational/switched on at all times during the period of bail. Accused persons shall remain present before the court on each and every date of hearing”, Court directed.

Court has further left it open for CBI to apply for cancellation of bail or modification of this order in case of violation of any of the conditions imposed by this court upon applicants/accused.