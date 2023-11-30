Illegally raised 5 shops demolished

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Nov 30: Continuing the campaign to remove encroachments on Government land and reclaim land by demolishing illegal constructions, the district administration Rajouri demolished five shops illegally constructed on government land.

Reports said DC Rajouri, Vikas Kundal had issued instructions to demolish shops built illegally on the side of Jammu- Rajouri highway in Kallar area and the administration under the supervision of ADC Rajouri, Rajeev Khajuria started demolishing the shops built on government land.

An official spokesman said that one Mohd Riyaz had illegally constructed a shopping complex with 5 to 6 shops along the highway and even after giving him repeated notices, he did not stop the illegal construction and ignored the notices again and again, after which on Wednesday the district administration launched a special demolition drive with the police assistance and demolished five illegally constructed shops.