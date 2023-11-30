People’s miseries increased manifold: Rattan Lal

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 30: Provincial president of National Conference (NC) for Jammu Rattal Lal Gupta has reiterated that the common people of J&K are leading a miserable life due to the absence of a popular Government.

He emphasized upon the dire need to hold Assembly elections in J&K at the earliest in order to do away with the miseries thrust upon the people by the proxy Govt of BJP in J&K.

Gupta expressed this while interacting with the prominent party functionaries of Udhampur- Reasi Zone at Tikri where one day delegate convention is scheduled to be held on December 3, 2023 which will be addressed by Party Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The party functionaries led by Zonal president and former Minister Abdul Gani Malik, apprised the Provincial president about the problems being faced by the people of the remote areas of district Udhampur and Reasi like Dudu, Basantgarh, Latti, Pancheri, Reasi’s Gulab Garh, Mahore and several others areas in the region.

He asserted that in absence of the popular Government, the authorities in different departments had adopted a non serious approach with nobody ready to listen to the woes of the people. They said with the onset of winter the Administration has failed to put in place adequate stocks of essentials in advance.

NC leader castigated the Govt for not making pre-winter arrangements in the region. He said that it is the duty of the Administration to ensure adequate stock of essential commodities in the far flung areas of the region which remain cut off from the rest of the country after winter snowfall in the region.

Gupta further asked the party functionaries to strengthen the party by remaining present among the people at the grass roots level to address their genuine concerns.

Senior leaders Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Jagjeevan Lal, Vijay Lochan, Sunil Verma, Parshotam Sharma and Yashu Vardhan Singh were also present.