Verma inspects ongoing work of Jambu Zoo Project

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Sanjeev Verma today inspected the ongoing works of Jambu Zoo Project at Nagrota.

During the inspection, the Commissioner Secretary directed the Wildlife Protection Department for plantation of native bamboos along the water bodies and fruit plants around the Zoo. He also asked them to plant ornamental trees plants, shrubs, climbers of different foliage colours along both sides of road.

The Commissioner Secretary emphasized on the concerned officers to expedite the ongoing works besides all the amenities in the zoo should be established.

He also stressed upon the officers that first aid kits should be kept at different locations of the Zoo in case of any emergency.

The major components such as Veterinary Hospital, Leopard Enclosure, Tiger Enclosure, Staff Quarters, Animal Feed Store, Animal Kitchen, Slope Stabilization works, View Points, Reservoirs, Cafeteria were inspected by the Commissioner Secretary which are in advance stage of completion.

Works on other animal enclosures such as Sambar Enclosure, Spotted Deer Enclosure, Lion Enclosure, Bear Enclosure, Small Cat Enclosure, Gharial Enclosure are at different stages of construction/tendering work. Despite, continued Covid related restrictions and limitations, Wildlife Protection department is making all efforts to complete the project at an earliest.

During the inspection, Chief Wildlife Warden J&K, Suresh K Gupta apprised the Commissioner Secretary that works worth over 30 crores are under progress and tendering of works of around 6 crores is under process.

Pertinently, the Jambu Zoo shall be first full-fledged Zoo in Jammu and Kashmir and shall be major attraction for tourists. Besides, it will serve as a centre for education and awareness about Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation.

Upon completion, the Jambu Zoo will host several Native and Exotic animals in its 17 Enclosures apart from having various public amenities.

The current phase of the project is being funded by JKIDFC at an estimated cost of Rs 62.41 crore.

The Commissioner Secretary was accompanied by Regional Wildlife Warden Jammu, Dr Kumar M K, Wildlife Warden Jambu Zoo, Amit Sharma, Range Officers and officers of Engineering Wing of the Wildlife Protection Department.