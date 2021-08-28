ABVP stages protest against police ‘high-handedness’, remains adamant on demands

Business establishments remain closed in Batote

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: The students affiliated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest for the second day here against alleged high handed behaviour of police during a demonstration in Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

As per reports, the members of the ABVP blocked the highway near Ramban town for over nine hours before police used baton charge to disperse them.

Shouting slogans against police and district administration, a group of ABVP activists blocked the main road at Panama Chowk here today.

The protestors were demanding suspension of SHO Ramban and transfer of SSP Ramban and DC Ramban. They condemned the lathicharge by the police on unarmed volunteers of ABVP.

They later tried to march towards the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, to lodge their protest but were stopped by police personnel who were deployed in strength to maintain law and order.

Talking to the reporters, ABVP Jammu Kashmir Secretary Mukesh Manhas condemned the lathicharge on the unarmed students. He sought intervention of the Government for taking action against the cops who were involved in cane-charging the unarmed students.

Others who were present in the protest were ABVP Jammu Kashmir Joint Secretary Nandita Sharma, Ramnik Sharma Joint Secretary ABVP Jammu Kashmir, Chahat Anand Jammu Mahanagar Secretary, Dhanak Sharma, Akshay Sharma, Rishab Bali, Natesh Dalmotra, Hariom Sharma, Chitvan Bali, Kulbir Singh, Anubav, Raghuvir, Ayush, Vishal, Shivam and Nitan.

On Thursday night, scores of ABVP activists had staged a demonstration in Ramban to protest against setting up of an oxygen plant on the land given for the construction of a higher secondary school and a district hospital. BJP leaders also participated in the demonstration.

The protesters on Friday staged protests in Jammu and Ramban against alleged roughing up and arrest of ABVP activists on Thursday night.

Police sources said that a case FIR Number 132/2021 under Sections 353, 447, 147, 332, 504 and 506 IPC has been registered against three ABVP activists namely Tarun Dev Singh Chib, District President ABVP, Pawan Rathore and Aryan at Police Station Ramban.

Meanwhile, to express their anguish towards the administration and the police, the shopkeepers shut down their business establishments in Batote.

However, the District Administration had imposed Section 144 CrPC across the district Ramban and warned of strict action against the violators.