Ailing woman shifted to hospital on wooden stretcher

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 28: Due to non-availability of road connectivity, an ailing woman was shifted to hospital on makeshift wooden stretcher.

As per reports, a woman hailing from Panchayat Dhamlar in Tehsil Mahanpur fell ill and was shifted to hospital in Mahanpur on makeshift wooden stretcher due to non-availability of road.

Due to non-availability of road, the people use makeshift wooden stretcher to shift the pregnant women and ailing people to the hospital.

Lack of road connectivity and infrastructure has made the life of people really challenging.

A local resident Joginder Singh said that the road work from Dhamlar to Dhar Kore started around 12 years back by the Public Works Department, but unfortunately only 3 kilometer work was done. “Ailing people, students, children and women are the worst sufferers due to non-availability of road connectivity”, he added.

The residents appealed to the Lieutenant Governor and District Administration to look into the issue and provide road connectivity to their area, so that people have some sigh of relief.