Traders discuss issues with J&K Bank Chairman

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: A delegation of Traders led by Deepak Gupta, president Traders Federation Ware House-Nehru Market Jammu today called on R.K Chhibber, Chairman and Managing Director J&K Bank and discussed various issues related to trade sector.

Vikram Gujral, Director J&K Bank (JKB) was also present in the meeting.

The delegation urged JKB Chairman to restructure the NPA accounts and lower the interest rates of the bank. “The trade has suffered huge losses due to post August 2019 developments followed by COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in closure of business and markets,” Deepak Gupta said demanding rehabilitation and restructuring of the accounts with one time waive of accumulated interest of those account holders whose account have been converted into NPA due to unforeseen circumstances.

The delegation also demanded some additional finance without interest to JKB’s customers.

More demands taken raised by the delegation were to increase J&K Bank’s Nehru Market branch working hours so that traders can deposit their cash in evening hours as it will facilitate traders to deposit their cash up to 7 PM and they have not to carry it with them.

Still more demands included additional ATM at grain Mandi of Jammu and proper maintenance of the existing one.

Another demand was that rate of interest being charged by J&K Bank should be brought at par with other banks and charges for yearly renewal should be waived off as no bank in Jammu is charging the same.

One more demand raised by the delegation was that like online cash transfer in the bank account, messages should also come in case when money is deposited in the account.

R.K Chhibber assured that all the issues raised by the delegation will receive preferred attention and shall be addressed on priority.

Neeraj Anand, President Chamber of Traders Federation; Anil Kapahi, Secretary Amar Singh Club Jammu; Jagdish Langer, Vinod Sachdeva, Subash Gupta, Anil Gupta, Vikram Gupta, Vijay Gupta and Sham Lal Langer, General Secretary of Traders Federation Ware House-Nehru Market were also present in the delegation.