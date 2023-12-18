Vehicle with 3 bovines seized

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Dec 18: The police seized a vehicle loaded with bovine animals and arrested its driver in Nowshera area late this evening.

Official sources said that while foiling bovine smuggling bid, a police party from Nowshera intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK11B-3739 and rescued three bovines being smuggled in it.

A naka was laid by police team headed by SHO Nowshera. The police registered a case FIR No. 241/23 under Sections 188 IPC & 11 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Act at PS Nowshera.

The arrested person has been identified as Dalip Kumar, son of Sat Pal resident of Bajnoya, Tehsil Nowshera.