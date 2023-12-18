PDD lineman dies of electric shock

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Dec 18: An electrician of Power Development Department (PDD) died due to electric shock in the border area of Samba today. According to the information received, as electrician climbed the pole to remove the fault in the border area of Raipur Camp, he fell down from the poll within seconds. With the help of the local people, he was immediately shifted to the District Hospital (DH) Samba where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

The deceased lineman has been identified as 58-year-old Chhajju Ram, son of Mela Ram, resident of Chinki Chapari, Bain Glad. At the district hospital, the lineman’s family and villagers created a ruckus and blamed the senior officials of the Electricity Department for the death. They said that if the worker had requested for the shutdown and power was switched off then who had switched on the power as soon as he climbed the poll. There should be a full investigation, the irate family said.

This is not the first case in the border area, some linemen have died before this and no investigation has been done into it, the alleged. In this context, the police have also taken cognizance of the matter and started investigation. After the post-mortem was conducted by the doctor in the district hospital, Samba, the dead body was handed over to the family members for the last rites.