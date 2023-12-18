7 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: Seven vehicles were seized for illegal mining in Jammu District today.

A police official said that two dumpers were seized by a team of Police Post Jourian, two tractor trolleys by a team of Police Post Phallain Mandal, and three vehicles by a team of Police Post Pounichak.

“The seized vehicles were mining in violation of a High Court order,” he said, adding that the DMO Jammu has been intimated about the seizures made.