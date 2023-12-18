Police crackdowns illegally settled Rohingyas

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Dec 18: In a significant development Police here today started crackdown on Rohingyas illegally residing in Dachhan area.

An FIR with number 22/2023 was registered in this regard Under Sections 420/467/468/471 IPC at Police Station Dachhan.

Giving details, SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said that investigations revealed that Rohingyas managed to procure documents like domicile certificates, ration cards, Aadhar Cards and Voter Cards illegally.

During the course of ongoing investigations police conducted searches at the dwelling of these illegal immigrants and recovered incriminating materials.

The houses of Ghulam Mohd Sheikh, son of Abdullah Sheikh; Mushtaq Ahmed, son of Dilawar Sheikh; Shahnawaz, son of Ghulam Hassan Mageay-all residents of Krosa Soundar, Dachhan and Fayaz Ahmed Chopan, son of Ghulam Ahmed, resident of Kiyar Dachhan were raided by Police.

In a handout Kishtwar Police has expressed commitment to uphold law and ensured a thorough examination of all the evidence related to the case.

The crackdown was aimed to unearth the nexus of illegal settlements of Rohingyas and their procuring of fake documents in their favour.