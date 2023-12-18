5 cattle lifters held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed today they have arrested five cattle lifters who were involved in the theft of animals in Akhnoor and Khour areas.

A police spokesperson said that on the intervening nights of December 17/18, a special team under the supervision of SDPO Akhnoor Mohan Lal Sharma, headed by SHO Khour Inspector Ravi Kant along with Chowki Officer Pallanwala, ASI Raj Singh and other police officials placed a surprise naka at Narayana Chowk area.

There, he said, few cattle lifters, who were travelling in a Mahindra Bolero, attacked the police party with stones and batons, while making an attempt to flee but the alert police team overpowered and arrested the accused later identified as Raj Ali alias Kaalu Gujjar of Prangala, Khour; Bula Shah of Charla Kote, Reasi; Liaqat Ali of Rajpora, Kanachak; Hussain Din of Kalyanpur, Kanachak; and Mushtaq Ali of Kanachak.

A sharp-edged weapon (Toka) has also been recovered from the possession of the accused, he said.

According to the police spokesperson, one of the accused, Raj Ali alias Kallu Gujjar, is a notorious cattle lifter, who was wanted in several cases registered against him at Police Stations Khour and Akhnoor.

Police have started further investigation in the matter, he added.