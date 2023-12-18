Notorious drug peddler booked under PIT NDPS Act

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: A notorious drug peddler was booked under the PIT NDPS Act by Police in Miran Sahib Area here today.

Manpreet Singh alias Sartaj of Ward number 2, Simbal, Miran Sahib, Jammu, was wanted in six different cases of drug peddling registered at Police Station Miran Sahib.

A warrant of arrest under the PIT NDPS Act against the accused was issued by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu after receiving the dossier from the District Police.

The arrest warrant got executed today when a team of Police Station Miran Sahib led by SDPO RS Pura Nikhil Gogna assisted by SHO Miran Sahib Inspector Bopinder Singh, arrested the accused from Miran Sahib Area and later shifted him to District Jail Kathua.

Pertinently, the accused was arrested under the overall supervision of SP Headquarters Jammu Ramnish Gupta.