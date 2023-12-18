Black Auto Union stages protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: Jammu Kashmir Black Auto Union members here today staged a protest demonstration demanding that e-rickshaws should operate in their allotted zones.

The protest was led by Union chairman, Sunil Dimple who said that SSP Traffic to establish checking points to restrict e-rickshaws movement in their allotted zones.

The protesters said that RTO and Transport Commissioner should stop the sale of more e-rickshaws in Jammu city as it has badly hit the working of black autos.

Dimple said that the start of e-buses has hit the earnings of black autos, minibuses and diesel buses.

Sanjay Sethi, Union president; Haneef Chowdhary, Ajiet Singh, Amar Jeet Singh, Pawan Kumar, S. Vikram Singh, Ranjiet Singh, S. Taran Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Madan Lal, Rameshwar Kumar and Ashok Kumar were also present in the protest.