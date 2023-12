Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Dec 18: A bike rider was injured when his bike skidded off the road near Daman area on Dharmari – Maslote road.

The injured and shifted to PHC Dharmari and after first aid, he was referred to District Hospital Reasi for better treatment.

The injured was identified as Mohd Adil, age 19 years, son of Jamal Din, resident of Bathoie Malla, tehsil Mahore, district Reasi. His condition was stated to be stable.