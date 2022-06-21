Vehicle with 11 bovines seized

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 21: The police seized a heavy vehicle loaded with 11 bovine animals being smuggled to Kashmir and arrested its driver in Chingus area of Rajouri this evening.

Official sources said that a police party from Police Post, Chingus during naka at Kallar Chowk intercepted a long truck (Tralla) No. JK02AT/ 6515 and on search found 11 bovine animals loaded in it. The police seized the vehicle and arrested its driver.

Identified as Imran Qasim, son of Gulzar Hussain, resident of Sathra in Mandi (Poonch), a case was registered against him at Rajouri Police Station.