Bovines smuggling bids foiled

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: Jhajjar Kotli Police foiled bovines smuggling bids.

As per police sources, on specific information a team from Police Station Jhajjar Kotli led by SHO Inspector Vikram Sharma under the supervision of SDPO Nagrota Pardeep Kumar laid a naka and intercepted two Kashmir bound vehicles.

During checking, police team rescued 12 bovine animals from the vehicles and arrested three persons, who were identified as Ghulam Hussain, son of Ghulam Ali Dar of District Kishtwar, Buta Ram, son of Dewan Chand of RS Pura District Jammu and Riyaz Ahmed Gojri, son of Abdul Samad Gojri of District Baramulla.

Cases under FIR Numbers 151/2022 and 152/2022 under Sections 188 IPC, 11 PCA Act and 50/52/54/56 Transportation of Animals Rules 1978 were registered at Police Station Jhajjar Kotli and investigation started.