Two arrested with stolen cash, other items

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: Narwal Police arrested two persons along with stolen cash and other items.

As per police sources, a written complaint was lodged at Police Post Narwal by a person namely Nitish Sharma, son of Sham Lal Sharma of Narwal Bala regarding theft from his 5 medical shops at Narwal main market area.

Acting over the complaint, a case under FIR Number 158/2022 under sections 457 and 380 IPC was registered at Police Station Bahu Fort and investigation started.

During the course of investigation, a team from Police Post Narwal led by SI Achal Rana was constituted under the supervision of SHO Bahu Fort Inspector Nayat Ali, SDPO East Syed Zaheer Abbas Jafri and SP South Mamta Sharma.

The team did strenuous efforts and finally arrested the thieves, who were identified as Raju Massi, son of Naku Massi of Sainik Colony District Jammu and Mohan Raj, son of Nanak Chand of Bakal District Reasi.

On their disclosure, stolen cash and other items were recovered.

Further investigation into the case is going on.