Vehicle carrying workers falls into gorge; 7 killed, 3 injured

JAMMU, May 24: Seven workers of a power project in Kishtwar were killed this morning and three others were injured critically when the vehicle carrying them to the under construction dam site in Dachan area skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in remote Dangdooru village. The deceased included two from Jharkhand.

The ill fated vehicle of Cruiser make bearing registration number JK06-3095 was carrying workers from Dachan to the Pakal Dul Hydel Project where a dam is being constructed on river Chenab but when it reached Dangdooru village, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it rolled down into a 300 feet deep gorge leaving seven workers dead on the spot and three others injured.

There were slippery conditions on the road due to rainfall which also remained a factor for skidding of the vehicle which was reduced to a piece of mingled iron after the accident.

After getting the news of accident, DC Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav along with SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmed Poswal and other officers of district administration reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation with the help of locals.

Bodies of those killed and the injured persons were shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar.

A handout of Medical Superintendent at District Hospital Kishtwar stated the names of seven deceased workers in the accident as Sudesh Singh, 40, son of Karam Chand, resident of Kythwara, Assar in district Doda; Akhter Hussain, 25, son of Mohd Abass, resident of Pinjaradi, Dachhan; Abdul Rashid, 50, son of Mohd Aziz, resident of Boujwar Kishtwar; Mubashar Ahmed, 30, son of Mohd Shafi Mir, resident of Gundana, Doda; Itwa, 38, son of Mukand Singh, resident of Jharkhand; Rahul Sahu, 21, son of Sanjay Sahu, resident of Jharkhand and Karan Kumar, 19, son of Mohan Lal, resident of Karool, Dachhan.

As per the handout the critically injured persons in the accident who were referred to Government Medical College Jammu were Ravi Kumar, 29, son of Raj Narayan Giri, resident of Reakundinpur, Siwan and Mohd Fareed, 42, son of Gulab Din, Jhat Gali, Ramban.

However, the third injured Varun Kumar, 24, son of Prithvi Raj, resident of Kuleed was stable and was under treatment.

When contacted SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmed Poswal informed that all the deceased persons were workers of the project and were going to perform their shift duties. “Five of those killed in the accident were from J&K and two from Jharkhand while one of the injured was also from Jharkhand and two others were from J&K,” he maintained adding: “Obviously it (mishap) was due to the negligence of the driver who also died in the accident.”

When asked that the driver was on leave, SSP Poswal said that he (driver on leave) had sent another driver but still police is also investigating his role.

On rumors that the vehicle was outdated, the SSP said that there was nothing like that as fitness certificate was there with the vehicle.

“Whether laid norms regarding hiring of the vehicle were followed by the company involved or not will also be part of our investigation,” he continued.

Many leaders have expressed shock over the loss of lives in the tragic accident.

In a tweet right after the accident in morning, Union MoS, Dr. Jitendra Singh said: “Just now spoke to DC #Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav about unfortunate road accident at Dangdooru Dam site.”

He assured that all possible help shall be provided to the accident victims.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic road accident in Kishtwar.

In a condolence message, he said: “I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery. I have instructed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons.”

Democratic Progressive Azad Party, chairman and former Chief Minister of J&K, Ghulam Nabi Azad has sought a thorough inquiry into the fatal accident at Dangdooru, Kishtwar.

Azad also sought adequate compensation for the next of kin of the victim families and special treatment to those injured in the accident.

He also demanded adequate compensation by both the company and Government to the victim families.

However, police has registered a case in this regard and started investigation.