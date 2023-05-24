Jodhamal student Avnit creates World Record

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: Five years old Avnit Malhotra, son of Vinit Malhotra and Dr. Charu Malhotra has created a world record of making 35 cartwheels in one minute for International Book of Records.

He has broken the earlier record of 32 cartwheels. Avnit is studying in UKG at Jodhamal Public School Jammu and has also won two Gold Medals in inter-State Karate competition.

He started preparing for the record in March 2023 and took help from his Coach Pawan Kumar and guidance from his parents and practiced for a couple of hours daily and took high protein diet to achieve the target.

His video showing attempt for the record was sent on April 3, 2023 to International Books of Records and with all further proceedings of International Book of Records, he got eligible for the Record on April 5, 2023.

The officials verified the videos and confirmed on April 26, 2023 that Avnit Malhotra had created a Record of 35 cartwheels in one minute by breaking the earlier record of 32 cartwheels.

The record videos were posted on the official website of International Book of Records and their various social media handles.

Recently this month, Avnit has been awarded with International Book of Records Certificate and a Prestigious Medal. Now his aim is to set another record for one hand cartwheel.

Management of the School and Principal Girish Kumar and Vice Principal Shefali Sanwal appreciated efforts of Avnit and congratulated his parents for the prestigious record.