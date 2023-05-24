G20 delegates praise Kashmir’s culture, hospitality

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, May 24: An unforgettable final day of sightseeing in Srinagar was provided for delegates as a pleasant diversion from the official business of the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting during which the delegates expressed their admiration for Kashmir’s natural beauty, culture and hospitality.

Around 60 delegates began their day with a reviving yoga class against the stunning Zabarwan mountain range. They next went to the renowned Mughal Garden, Nishat, which is located along the picturesque banks of Dal Lake, in an effort to fully immerse themselves in the area’s rich legacy.

An opportune rain shower added to the attractiveness of the delegates’ experience as they strolled down the charming Boulevard Road enclosing Dal Lake. Unfazed, they gracefully sported umbrellas and carried on with their tour, eventually arriving at Srinagar’s famed Polo View Market near Lal Chowk, the city’s main square. Notably, this market is the first wire-free, pedestrian-friendly market in Jammu and Kashmir.

With its variety of wonderful handicrafts and handloom goods, Polo View Market reflects Kashmir’s rich cultural heritage. The delegates enthusiastically explored each shop, entranced by the offerings, marveling at the gorgeous Kashmiri shawls, handicrafts, and delicious dry fruits. They welcomed the chance to assist the regional economy by making purchases from charming shops nestled beneath the mighty Chinars

The visiting envoys acknowledged their gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality shown to them as well as for the unforgettable outing. Joyce, a representative from the Netherlands, expressed hope for the prospective outcomes of the G20 summit and praised India’s efforts. Joyce went on to commend the Government’s flawless planning for their three-day stay in Srinagar and dubbed Kashmir as an alluring location. Delighted with his personal purchases, he disclosed getting a pillow cover and a Pashmina scarf from the market.

Gustavo from Brazil joined the chorus of admirers in expressing his joy with the visit, calling it a great and lovely experience. He gladly urged others to see Kashmir’s splendors since he was so impressed by the area’s infrastructure and the kind demeanor of its citizens.

Another delegate, who was also impressed with the beauty of the area, aptly summarised the emotion by calling it a nice and beautiful spot.

Mexican Ambassador Ricardo Daniel Delgado Munoz emphasized the summit’s importance to Mexico and emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s full participation in it.

The delegates hoped that their participation in the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting and their endorsement of Kashmir’s tourism potential would help the region draw more foreign visitors in the future.

