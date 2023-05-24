Intra-College Chess, TT, Carrom competitions held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 24: The two-day intra-college Chess, Table Tennis and Carrom competitions at Government Degree College (GDC) Udhampur concluded today.

The competitions were held under the patronage of GDC Principal, Dr. Romesh Kumar Gupta and were organized by Anil Sharma, PTI, Department of Sports of the College, under the supervision of Prof. Sanjay Kumar, Convener Sports Committee.

The GDC Principal declared the championship open by playing a symbolic stroke of Table Tennis.

A total of 80 students participated in the competition in different games.

In Table Tennis, the first semifinal was played between Gourav (sem 6th) and Arpit (sem 2nd) in which Gourav emerged as winner.

The second semifinal was played between Shivam (sem 2nd) and Parbhal (sem 4th) in which Parbhal emerged as winner. The final of Table Tennis was played next day between Gourav and Parbhal in which Gourav clinched the game beating Parbhal by 2-0.

In Table tennis Girls Division, the first semifinal was played between Palak (sem 2nd) and Manisha (sem 6th) and Palak emerged as winner.

The second semifinal was played between Suryansha (sem 6th) and Aarti (sem 6th) Aarti emerged as winner.

The Final of Table Tennis match was played next day between Palak and Aarti and Palak emerged winner beating Aarti by 2-0.

In Carrom, a total of 6 teams participated out of which the team of Vansh (sem 6th) and Neeraj (sem 6th) emerged winners.

In girls division, Ritika (sem 6th) and Manisha (sem 6th) emerge victorious.

In Chess, the first semifinal was played between Aryan (sem 6th) and Nitish (sem 6th) of which Aryan emerged winner. The second semifinal was played between Govind (sem 2nd) and Vinesh (sem 2nd) of which Govind emerged winner.

The final of Chess was played next day between Govind and Aryan in which Govind emerged as winner beating Aryan.

In Chess Girls knockout, the first semifinal was played between Ritika (sem 6th) and Aarti (sem 6th) and Ritika emerged winner. The second semifinal was played between Manisha (sem 6th) and Suryansha (sem 6th) and Manisha emerged winner.

The final was played next day between Ritika and Manisha in which Manisha swept the game.

The matches were also witnessed by Prof. Satish Kumar, Prof. Sanjay Kumar, Dr. Pankaj Sharma, Dr. Ajay Sharma, Dr. Sanjay Singh, Prof. Anil Thappa, Dr. Ranjan Sharma, Prof. Rajesh Singh Manhas and a number of students.

After their felicitation the vote of thanks was presented by Prof. Ajay Sharma.