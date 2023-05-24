Intra-District Power-lifting C’ship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, May 24: Sports Committee of Pt. Prem Nath Dogra Govt. Degree College, Samba today organized Intra District Inter-Collegiate Power-lifting Championship (men-women categories).

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Rakesh Dubey was guest of honour and Principal GDC Samba, Dr. Twinkle Suri was chief guest on the occasion. Participants from five Government Degree Colleges of the District-Vijaypur, Ramgarh, Ghagwal, Purmandal, Samba and Bhargava Degree College participated enthusiastically in the event.

The competition was conducted in five different weight categories for both men and women and was judged by Sahil Slathia and Vivek Slathia, officials from the Department of Youth Service and Sports, Samba.

In Under-59 kg category Bhavan Singh was ranked first, followed by Dhanjeevgir and Muneesh Kumar; in Under-66 kg category Dushyant, Rakesh and Manik bagged prizes respectively whereas in Under-74 kg category, Vinay, Ashish and Anurag were declared first, second and third while in Under-83 category, Himanshu and Sparsh stood first and second and in Under-93 category Jatin and Sahil bagged these positions.

In Under-105 kg category, Vishal and Aditya were declared first and second respectively.

For girls, in Under-47 kg category Sunali Sharma and in Under-52 kg category Gagandeep stood first.

In Under-57 kg category Glory and Mansi were placed first and second respectively whereas in Under-63, 76 and 84 kg categories-Priyanka Choudhary, Sneha and Priyanka were declared first position holders, respectively.