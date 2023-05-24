DBN students sweep awards in Karate Do C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: Karate -Kars of DBN Amarvilla participated in Jammu Division Karate Do Championship and brought laurels by winning 16 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals.

The Championship was organized by Traditional Karate Do Association of J&K at Indoor Sports Stadium, Bhagwati Nagar Jammu.

Around 350 students from districts of Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua participated in the event.

The Championship was held under the supervision of president Shihan Naresh Chander and general secretary North India Karate Association.

Shihan Umesh Rekhi from Indoor Sports Council Stadium was chief guest and she distributed medals to the winners and appreciated all the participants.

The Championship was conducted by the Referee, Naresh Kumar.

Ranju Malhotra, Principal DBN Amarvilla on behalf of the DBN family extended heartiest congratulations to the winners and wished them all the best for their future.

She also congratulated the coach Naresh Kumar for brilliant training to the winners.