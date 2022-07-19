VC SKUAST-J nominated to promote zero budget based farming

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: Professor JP Sharma, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu has been nominated as a senior committee member at national level from Agricultural Universities to promote zero budget based farming to change cropping pattern keeping in mind the changing needs of the country and to make MSP more effective and transparent.

The committee is constituted by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, issued in the Gazzette of India vide notification. The committee will focus on suggestions to make available MSP to farmers of the country by making the system more effective and transparent. Strengthening of agricultural marketing system to ensure higher value, natural farming and crop diversification with respect to mapping of existing cropping patterns, strategy for diversification policy and suggestions in micro irrigation scheme are other areas where the committee will work to promote farming.

Dr J. P. Sharma is presently Vice-Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Jammu. Previously he worked as Joint Director (Extension) and as Head, Division of Agricultural Extension and Director, Centre for Advanced Faculty Training (Extension) at Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi.

Prof Sharma is also a member to the General Assembly of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi and Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) Society, Dehradun. He has vast experience of 33 years conducting strategic research, guiding, teaching postgraduate students, conducting national/ international training programmes and carrying out agricultural development interventions at the national level.