AP seeks restoration work of Mubarak Mandi Complex

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today urged upon the Government to speed up restoration work of the historic sites particularly Dogra Palace, Mubarak Mandi and promote tourism with a motive to protect the interests of the business community and tourism sector in Jammu.

He was speaking at a joining programme which was organized by Women wing leader, Pavneet Kour wherein a large number of women from RS Pura among a Sarpanch Ashok Kumar and two Panchs joined the Party.

Welcoming them into the Party fold, Bukhari hoped that the Party would be strengthened at the grass-root level in Jammu and asked the leaders and party activists to work among the people for the redressal of their issues.

“Apni Party supports empowerment of women politically, socially, economically and educationally. We have provided a platform to the women leaders to work for the welfare of women folk,” Bukhari added.

He said that AP supports 33 % political reservation in legislative assembly and in Parliament for women.

“If we come to power, we will give Rs 1 lakhs as marriage assistance to the poor and needy girls, will enhance widow pension /old age pension up to Rs 5000 and will ensure 4 cooking gas cylinders in a year under Ujjwala scheme,” Bukhari claimed.

Referring to the issues faced by the people of Jammu in absence of an elected Govt, he said that Jammu has become a victim of divisive campaigns launched by the traditional political parties especially BJP which has ultimately hit the development, business and tourism sector.

“The development never remained on the agenda of traditional political parties,” he said and appealed to the people to extend support to Apni Party for equitable development Jammu and Kashmir regions.

He said that the historic Dogra Palace Mubarak Mandi is still being renovated at a very slow pace of work for the last many years and the artificial lake project has yet to see light of the day in Jammu.

“If Apni Party comes to power, it will hold a probe as to why the renovation work of Mubarak Mandi Complex was delayed for years and why Jammu tourism was not promoted,” he said.

Senior leaders Ghulam Hassan Mir, Dilawar Mir, Manjit Singh, Faqir Nath, Arun Chibber, Nirmal Kotwal, Dr Rohit Gupta and others were also present on the occasion.